‘There is a problem’ at Juventus claims former manager

Luciano Moggi has claimed that if Juventus cannot win against the likes of Crotone or Benevento without Cristiano Ronaldo then ‘there is a problem’.

The Old Lady have dropped too many points in the league already this term, and are yet to win back-to-back Serie matches after nine matches.

Somehow we remain unbeaten domestically despite our struggles, but this team should be winning much more.

Former manager Moggi claims that there is a ‘problem’ if you are not beating certain teams with Ronaldo being absent being no excuse.

“For the moment, this is an imperfect Juve,” he told Calciomercato. “Ronaldo would be fundamental for any team, but if in his absence you don’t beat against either Crotone or Benevento, it means that there is a problem.”

The 83 year-old was then asked his opinion on Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata, and how they can be used better, but he refused to be drawn in, and praised both for their different abilities.

“They’re two different strikers, but equally useful to the team with the characteristics they have,” he said. “There is no rivalry between them but both will be important throughout the season, even if Pirlo’s team have yet to find a tactical identity. Juventus’ problem is to get back on track as a great team that goes to attack their opponents in the last 16 meters.

“When playing with quality, and when they are attacking and asserting their superiority, Dybala becomes essential. This is because he knows how to beat a man, sees gaps and creates space for his team-mates.

“Otherwise, Morata would be better because his movement from 40 metres out can lead him to getting clear in front of the opposing goalkeeper, a situation in which he has a cool head to score.”

The results at present are definitely not good enough, and the performances to match are not good enough either, and Juventus should be beating all of these teams with or without Cristiano.

Is there underlying problems at the club or are we simply suffering with a lack of a pre-season and silly fixture congestion brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic?

Patrick