“There is also Juventus” Agent confirms Bianconeri wants Rubin Kazan star

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia is one of the less popular players being targeted by Serie A clubs and others around Europe at the moment.

The Georgian has been in fine form for Rubin Kazan and his performances have caught the attention of Juventus.

The Bianconeri watched the 20-year-old last season as he impressed in the Russian top flight and they have made their interest known to his camp.

His agent was speaking about his future recently and confirmed that Juve is one of the clubs looking to add him to their squad in this transfer window.

He reveals that Fabio Paratici’s new club, Tottenham, is also interested in a move for him in this transfer window and the player is keen to join a top European club soon.

“I have to meet with the President of Rubin after August 12, and with an 85-90 per cent probability, Kvaratskhelia will change team and play in a very high level club in Europe,” his agent was quoted as saying in Georgian media as reported by Football Italia.

“I can confirm there is serious interest from Tottenham. I can’t say anything new about Leeds, but there is also Juventus…”

Juventus has just added Kaio Jorge to their squad and that could see them delay making an official move for Kvaratskhelia.

If they want to sign him next summer, they will hope another suitor doesn’t make a move for him before then.