“There is anger” Cuadrado reacts to Juventus’ draw against Venezia

December 12, 2021 - 10:45 am

Juan Cuadrado has expressed his disappointment after Juventus was held to a 1-1 draw by Venezia yesterday.

The Bianconeri have occasionally struggled against opponents in the bottom half of the Serie A table this season, but fans had expected them to beat The Winged Lions.

For a club chasing a top-four spot, you simply have to win matches against this type of opponent. However, Max Allegri’s men faltered yet again and will enter the new week farther away from the Champions League places.

Cuadrado admits the result was disappointing, but he promised the players would continue to give their best.

 “It was not the result we wanted. There is anger over the lost points. But they motivate us to give more and more.” The former Chelsea man wrote on Instagram.

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado knows picking up just a point against Venezia is simply dismal and cannot help the team.

This has been a hard season and we know some of the top Italian clubs are in better shape than Juve.

However, there is hardly a good excuse for dropping points against Venezia.

These players simply need to humble themselves and work hard enough to get the team back winning consistently again.

Avatar

