Juventus currently have several players on loan within their squad, though not all have found favour under the guidance of new manager Igor Tudor.

The coach has opted to move away from relying on certain individuals who played key roles during Thiago Motta’s tenure. In doing so, Tudor is focusing exclusively on players who he believes are capable of thriving within his tactical system. As a result, some loanees have seen their playing time reduced and are struggling to maintain a place in the matchday squad.

However, this situation does not necessarily mean that all of Juventus’ loan agreements will be discontinued. While many of the loanees have yet to prove their worth to the current manager, there remains a window of opportunity for those who have made a strong impression.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

One such player is Renato Veiga. Although his current loan deal does not include a purchase option, Juventus are reportedly eager to retain his services. The Portuguese midfielder has started both matches under Tudor thus far, and the manager is said to be keen on continuing to work with him, provided he remains in charge next season.

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, the Juventus manager has been highly impressed by Veiga’s performances. The source notes that the Bianconeri “love” the midfielder and appreciate the qualities he has brought to the side. In light of this, the club is now exploring the possibility of extending his loan agreement until the end of the next campaign, should Chelsea remain unwilling to consider a permanent transfer.

Veiga has shown excellent form at the Allianz Stadium this season, and his contributions have not gone unnoticed. It is, therefore, unsurprising that Juventus would wish to keep him beyond the current campaign, as he continues to demonstrate his value within the squad under Tudor’s leadership.