There is hope for Dybala’s return against Fiorentina

Paulo Dybala could be back in the Juventus team for their match against Fiorentina.

The attacker missed the game against Empoli as he struggles with a minor injury.

He probably could have played the game, but Max Allegri didn’t want to risk fielding one of his most important players.

The former Palermo man would now look to help Juve put one foot in the Coppa Italia final when they visit Fiorentina.

Tuttomercatoweb claims although Juve suffered losing another player to injury yesterday, there is hope that Dybala could be fit enough to compete against Fiorentina.

The game against La Viola would be an important one, with Juve facing a club that knows Dusan Vlahovic very well.

They will try their best to limit the impact of their former player, and that means we would need other players in the squad to step up and score the goals.

Dybala could be too much for them to handle and he might take advantage of spaces left behind when Vlahovic has dragged Fiorentina’s players out of position.

The Argentinian has a knack for scoring important goals and we might need one of those to win this fixture.