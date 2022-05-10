“There is no betrayal” Ex Juventus man says Dybala is free to join Inter Milan

Former Juventus player, Marco Tardelli, insists Paulo Dybala will not be a traitor if he joins Inter Milan as a free agent in the summer.

The attacker is searching for a new club after Juventus decided against extending his contract at the Allianz Stadium.

The former Palermo man has been one of the finest players in Serie A since he moved to Juve, and he remains an important member of the Bianconeri team.

However, his recent injury woes forced the club to do a U-turn on offering him a new deal, and he has now been tipped to join Inter.

The Nerazzurri and Juve are hated rivals, and one of the worst things a player can do is to join any of them after a previous history at the other.

But Tardelli insists players are free to join the club that pays them the most money for their services.

He said to La Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by Football Italia: “There is no betrayal in today’s football, today you go to the teams that offer more money. For an Italian, perhaps the concept of club loyalty can be valid.

“For a foreigner it isn’t, he goes where they offer him the best opportunity or where whoever is in charge sends him. Whether it’s a club, an agent or whoever you want. I hope he signs for the best team for his future.”

Juve FC Says

It is sad to see Dybala leave, and the last thing we want is for him to strengthen a rival like Inter Milan, even though he is free to join any club.

As our ninth joint top-scorer, he has an important legacy at the club, which could be tainted if he joins the Nerazzurri.