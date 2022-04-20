“There is no one better than him” Former Juventus midfielder wants Allegri to remain as manager

Former Juventus midfielder, Momo Sissoko, insists that Max Allegri is the right man to make Juventus great again.

The Malian has watched as the Bianconeri have struggled for form and fans have been calling for the manager to be sacked.

When the club brought Allegri back in the summer, it hoped things would be better than last season when Andrea Pirlo won two trophies and finished inside the top four.

They risk finishing this season without a trophy and they are even struggling to earn a spot in the Champions League places.

This is clearly below what the fans and the club expected and it would not be a surprise if they sack Allegri by the end of this season.

However, former Liverpool man, Sissoko believes that would be the wrong move and Allegri deserves more time instead.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Allegri is the right man to rebuild, I’ve always been convinced of this. Juve are experiencing a year of transition, there is no one better than him who knows the club’s environment and DNA very well. The year next will be a whole other story.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has done enough in the past to earn him more trust from the club, and it is easy to understand if they give him one more season as a manager.

What fans can do is hope the club recruits well in the summer and it improves the team’s performance in the next campaign.