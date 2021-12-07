“There is nothing at all” club president reveals Juventus’ position in signing their player

Many reports have linked Julian Alvarez with a move to Juventus and other European clubs as he shines at River Plate.

The Argentinian will certainly become one of the many talents that cross from South America to Europe.

Juve has been paying attention to that market for some time now. After signing Kaio Jorge from Santos, they could move for Alvarez.

There is a lot of competition for his signature, yet Juve has still not made an official effort to sign him.

His club’s president confirms this in a recent interview on the 21-year-old’s future.

Rodolfo D’Onofrio tells TuttoJuve, as quoted by Calciomercato: “I can confirm that there have been no contacts with Juventus and there are no offers from the Juventus club for the player. There is nothing at all.”

Juve FC Says

Alvarez looks the real deal and Juve needs to add him to their squad before another Serie A club does.

The Bianconeri is struggling in attack this season and this talented star could help the club in the second half of the campaign.

However, the ongoing investigation of its finances might make it hard for them to sign him in January.

This puts them in a difficult position and Milan, Inter or Fiorentina could end up bringing him to Serie A before Juve is ready.