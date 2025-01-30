Pundit Marco Piccari has expressed his frustration with the current Juventus side, which he believes falls far short of the standards set by previous generations of the club’s players. The Bianconeri, recognised as the most successful Italian club in history, are enduring a season marred by inconsistency and disappointing performances, leaving many questioning their ability to compete at the highest level.

Juventus has undergone significant changes recently, with a new manager and a host of fresh faces in the squad. However, these players appear to lack the understanding of what it truly means to represent the famous black-and-white jersey. Despite competing in multiple tournaments this season, the club’s performances have been unconvincing, and their ambition of securing silverware is beginning to look far-fetched.

For much of the campaign, Juventus had maintained an unbeaten run in the league, providing hope that the team might be on the right track. However, that momentum has come to a screeching halt. Their loss to Benfica last night marked a second consecutive defeat, following the end of their unbeaten streak last weekend. The match against the Portuguese side was particularly disheartening, with Juventus putting in a lacklustre display that failed to inspire confidence.

Speaking to Tuttojuve, Marco Piccari did not hold back in his criticism of the team, suggesting it no longer embodies the values and identity traditionally associated with Juventus. He remarked:

“There is nothing Juventus in this team anymore. And there is not a football man in the club.

“We absolutely need to discuss how this team was built. When you see Kalulu go out for Locatelli to come in as a centre-back, it means that something is wrong. Giuntoli must therefore take responsibility, just go and read yesterday’s bench.”

Piccari’s comments underline a growing concern among fans and pundits alike: the squad appears poorly constructed, lacking depth and quality in key areas. If Juventus cannot halt their current slump, the prospect of even finishing in the top four could slip away, compounding what has already been a deeply troubling season for the club.