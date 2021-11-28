“There is some anxiety” Allegri tries to find excuses for Juventus defeat

Max Allegri says his Juventus players need to be realistic about their position now and avoid putting too much pressure on themselves.

He made this statement in his post-match interview after the 1-0 loss to Atalanta.

Juve had been expected to return to winning ways after Chelsea beat them 4-0 in midweek.

That result should have been a one-off and Atalanta had a terrible record at Juve in Serie A matches.

But as has been the case in most league matches this season, Juve allowed La Dea to earn all the points from the fixture.

It is a result that surprised most fans and Allegri knows why his team keeps losing matches in the league this season.

“It was a performance similar to the one against Lazio, with Fiorentina and Milan,” Allegri told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia.

“We don’t make the most of the chances we create, Atalanta had only one shot on goal from our error, and as I said yesterday, it’s the goal that counts.

“There is some anxiety, the players are hasty and rush things, but we must keep working on the performances and try to win games to get that confidence and calm back.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri knows he is certainly performing below expectations at the moment and it is normal for him to push the blame on the players.

However, truthfully, Juve stars have their faults and they need to start winning matches to save the club.

At this rate, even a top-four finish would be very hard to achieve for the Bianconeri.

If Allegri cannot get the best out of the current Juve players, then he probably has to be fired.

A new manager could help the club return to form in the second half of this season and the earlier we make the change, the better it would be for everyone.