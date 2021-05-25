There is still a possibility that Allegri could make a sensational return to Juventus

Juventus parted company with Max Allegri in the summer of 2019 and replaced him with Maurizio Sarri who lasted just a season, even though he won Serie A.

Andrea Pirlo has now become their manager and they have lost the league title that Allegri won on five consecutive occasions.

The Livorno-born manager is still unattached as he waits for a top job before returning to the bench.

Reports have linked him with a move to Real Madrid who could part with Zinedine Zidane in the next few weeks.

Los Blancos has been interested in his signature since he was Juve’s manager and that makes him the odds-on favourite to become their next boss.

Tuttosport via Calciomercato reports that Los Blancos aren’t the only team looking to make a move for him.

The report says he is still very much in the consideration of Juventus if they decide to replace Pirlo.

Inter Milan also considers him the ideal replacement for Antonio Conte who seem to have a strained relationship with the club’s owners.

After securing the top four on the last day of the season, this campaign would be considered a good start for Pirlo’s managerial career and he may have earned himself another year on the Juventus bench.