There is still no contact between Juventus and Cuadrado over a new deal

Juan Cuadrado is set to leave Juve as a free agent at the end of this season, as the Bianconeri do not seem interested in extending his contract.

The winger has been a key player at the Allianz Stadium since he moved to Juve, but injuries and poor performances have plagued him this term.

He was superb last season, which saw him play enough games to trigger an automatic one-year extension.

However, he has rarely been fit to play many matches this term and when he does, he does not perform well.

It seems the club do not think it makes sense to continue using the attacker and a report on Calciomercato reveals Juve has not contacted the Colombian over an extension.

Juve FC Says

The silence from the club is loud enough for Cuadrado to hear and know that he is not wanted at the Allianz Stadium beyond this term.

We need fresher and much younger players in the group and we will keep the experienced players who can still deliver, like Angel di Maria and Danilo.

Cuadrado will be looking for one big last payday and it would not be a surprise if he moved to the Middle East or the MLS.