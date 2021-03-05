“There is still uncertainty around Juventus” Sachi says Juventus’ young players are confused

Arrigo Sacchi isn’t confident about Juventus this season and he claims that their young players look confused.

The Bianconeri are struggling to retain their league title after they made Andrea Pirlo their latest manager.

The former midfielder is overseeing the rebuilding of the team and has signed younger players.

Juve has relied on experienced stars for years now and it is one reason why they have won the last 9 league titles.

They hope to win a 10th consecutive one, but that is looking too lofty for them at the moment and Sacchi says they are struggling to deliver the results.

He claims that the current Bianconeri side has been below-par and although they beat Spezia in their last game, they have hardly impressed on the whole as a team.

He then adds that their younger players have looked confused, which differs greatly from the previous years when they have had match-winners in their team, even when the overall performance isn’t good enough.

“There is still uncertainty around Juventus, they beat Spezia but failed to convince. Juventus have had plenty of motivation and grit over the last nine years,” Sacchi wrote in his column on La Gazzetta dello Sport as quoted by Football Italia.

“The group was determined to win, regardless of the merit and the style of play. Juventus wanted to succeed in any possible way relying on fighters with a great personality and some champions capable of winning the games single-handedly.

“Frankly, it’s hard to judge Juventus’ style of play and even the young players who joined the team in the summer seem confused. I have the feeling they found a group who is betraying the history of this glorious club.”