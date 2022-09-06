“There should be thousands like him” – Balotelli rises to Allegri’s defense

While Antonio Cassano obviously isn’t a fan of Massimiliano Allegri, another one of Calcio’s most notorious bad boys is apparently fond his old tactician.

Between January 2013 and August 2014, Mario Balotelli enjoyed a decent spell at Milan, which turned out to be his last successful period on the big stage before eventually embarking on a journeyman career.

The former Inter and Manchester City striker served under the tutelage of Allegri until the latter’s sacking, and he still appreciates the qualities of his old manager both on and off the field.

At a time when the current Juventus boss is receiving major criticism due to the club’s uninspiring displays at the start of the campaign, Balotelli wishes there were more people like Allegri in football – a sentiment that many people undoubtedly disagree with.

“Max Allegri is a great coach and a great person,” said the centre forward who recently joined Sion in an interview with DAZN via Calciomercato.

“I found myself very well at Milan with him. He understands a lot about football and gets into the minds of his players.

“I don’t know how he’s doing at the moment because I don’t follow much, but there should be thousands like him in coaching,” declared the controversial star.