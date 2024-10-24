Juventus has found itself under scrutiny following a disappointing defeat to Stuttgart in the Champions League, ending a promising unbeaten streak that had characterised their season until that point. The match revealed glaring weaknesses in the Bianconeri’s performance, as Stuttgart dominated the game, executing a well-crafted game plan that left Juventus struggling to respond effectively. The relentless attacking from the German side exposed the vulnerabilities in Juve’s defence and their inability to create significant opportunities on the offensive end.

After the match, head coach Thiago Motta openly acknowledged the shortcomings of his team, conceding that Stuttgart deserved their victory. His frank assessment highlighted the stark contrast between the two teams on that day. Former Juventus player and pundit Fabio Liverani has also weighed in on the situation, providing a balanced perspective on the team’s struggles. He emphasised that setbacks are an inherent part of a team’s development, stating, “They are not at the end of this journey yet. It’s normal; it’s a different kind of football compared to the last few years. Many players have changed, it takes time.”

Liverani noted that while the defeat was disheartening, it should not overshadow the progress Juventus has made this season. He explained per Tuttojuve, “With Stuttgart, Motta also said they deserved the defeat. The Germans were the masters; they commanded. It was a step backward for Juventus’ growth. But on a journey, and especially in the Champions League, you can also find days in which the opponent is better. You have to put it aside and continue working on the path you have taken”.

As Juventus prepares for their upcoming fixture against Inter Milan, there is an urgency to regroup and refocus. The loss to Stuttgart highlighted areas that require improvement, and Motta will be looking to instil a sense of resilience in his players. Fans will be hoping for a strong response from the team to demonstrate that they can bounce back and continue their pursuit of success in both domestic and European competitions. The coming weeks will be crucial for Juventus as they strive to regain their form and confidence.