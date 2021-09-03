There will be no Allegri-Pjanic reunion as he joins Besiktas

Miralem Pjanic was linked with a return to Juventus for much of this summer’s transfer window.

The Bosnian left the Bianconeri for Barcelona last summer after being used in a swap deal for Arthur.

His time in Spain has been painfully uneventful and he has been keen to ensure that he leaves to enjoy his game again.

He wanted to leave so he can get more regular playing time and Barcelona also wanted to offload him so they can save money.

He had interest from Inter Milan and Lazio in Serie A as well, but he made a return to Juve a priority.

The Bianconeri could also have made good use of his services as they were poor in midfield last season.

However, that never happened and he may have missed his chance to play under Massimiliano Allegri, again.

Although he wanted to return to Juventus, he was also keen to ensure that he gets more playing time this season and his best chance to get that was to leave Barca.

The midfielder has now moved to the Turkish side, Besiktas and they took to their Twitter account to confirm that they have signed the former Lyon man.