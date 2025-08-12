Juventus remain in negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain over a new deal for Randal Kolo Muani, with the player determined to return to Turin.

The French forward spent the second half of last season with the Bianconeri, making a strong impression and featuring for the club during the Club World Cup. His performances convinced Juventus that he should be considered one of their key players, and they are now eager for him to remain at the Allianz Stadium for the coming campaign.

Kolo Muani’s Commitment to Juventus

Kolo Muani has made it clear that he thoroughly enjoyed his time in Turin and believes he has unfinished business at the club. Juventus are pushing to complete the transfer so that manager Igor Tudor can count on him alongside Jonathan David as striker options.

PSG are open to allowing him to leave, but only to a club willing to meet their valuation. Kolo Muani’s desire to return specifically to Juventus could prove decisive in reaching an agreement between the two clubs.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Negotiations and Player’s Determination

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Fabrizio Romano said: “There’s a 70% chance at the moment between Juventus and PSG for Randal Kolo Muani because negotiations are ongoing. I can tell you that the player has a strong desire to return to Juventus, he’s been waiting for weeks because, to be honest, since the Club World Cup was on until now, the player has been waiting and waiting for the deal to be done for over a month. But despite the rumors we’ve had in recent weeks of interest from Newcastle, then Tottenham, and many other clubs, I can guarantee that Randal Kolo Muani’s attention is firmly on Juventus.”

Kolo Muani’s short spell at the club demonstrated his quality, and there is a strong belief within Juventus that he could deliver even more if given a full season. With talks ongoing and the player’s commitment evident, the next stage will be determining whether the two clubs can finalise terms before the transfer window closes.