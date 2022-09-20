Former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio has given up on Max Allegri leading the club back to form.

The Bianconeri is having a bad season, and they reached a new low when Monza beat them at the weekend.

The boys from Brianza have just been promoted to the Italian top flight, and they were winless before that match.

They even replaced their manager just before the game and Juve still fell to a 1-0 defeat against them.

Some fans are now calling for Allegri to leave and Marchisio is one of them.

The former midfielder believes the team is not just losing games, but it is in bad shape, thanks to Allegri.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“The problem is not that Juve lose, because that can happen. However, losing against Monza without a shot on goal… There’s a total disconnect between the team, coach and club.”

Adding: “Juve finished seventh in Serie A before, but nobody said it was ‘worrying’ – yet that is the word Leonardo Bonucci used. If you look at Dusan Vlahovic, he hasn’t improved at all since arriving from Fiorentina.”

Juve FC Says

Marchisio’s frustration is how most Juventus fans feel now after a poor start to this campaign.

We have not been a better team since Allegri returned at the start of last season and he just has to leave.