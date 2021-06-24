“There’s no future now, only the European Championship” Pogba doesn’t want to discuss his Juventus links

Paul Pogba has been linked with a return to Juventus this summer, but as he competes in Euro 2020 with the France national team, he has no interest in discussing links with the Bianconeri.

The midfielder played for the Coppa Italia winners between 2012 and 2016 and has been on the books of Manchester United since that time.

While he enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with Juve, he has struggled to achieve the same success with the Red Devils.

He has also been under serious criticism from the English media and fans and he looks set to leave.

His current deal expires next summer and he might not sign a new contract with United.

Juventus remains keen to sign him and he seemed to be thinking about them as he painted his hair black and white for Euro 2020.

A journalist asked him if the hair colour was a hint about where his future lies and he insisted that he is only focused on helping France in Euro 2020 for now.

“I was expecting this question,” Pogba told Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia.

“There’s no future now, only the European Championship. And my hair changes often.”