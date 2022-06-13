Dusan Vlahovic was one of the hottest properties in world football when he played at Fiorentina.

Juventus was in a race with several top clubs, like Arsenal and Atletico de Madrid, to sign him.

The attacker eventually moved to the Allianz Stadium to continue his football development.

He remains one of the most lethal forwards in the world and recently spoke about his move to Juve.

The Serbian insists he didn’t think about joining another club because he was certain Juve has the same DNA as he does.

He said, as quoted by Tutto Sport: “I only had one club in mind because Juventus is Juventus.

“There’s nothing more to say. I’m honoured to wear this shirt. It’s incredible every time I wear it. I definitely identify with their DNA. The Juventus personality coincides with my personality. When you come here you never give up, you fight all the time, you make sacrifices. This was definitely what I was looking for.”

Juve FC Says

The perfect scenario for any club is to sign a player that also wants to play for your team, and that is what Juventus has enjoyed with Vlahovic.

His desire to wear our black and white means he will always give his best to the team when he plays.