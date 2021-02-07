“These are the games where the soul of this group emerges,” Bonucci reflects on win over Roma

Leonardo Bonucci was impressed by how Juventus handled the pressure of playing against a fellow title challenger, AS Roma yesterday.

The Bianconeri and the Giallorossi faced off in a game that was effectively a shootout for third place.

They had been in fine form since losing 2-0 to Inter Milan last month and needed to maintain that against Paulo Fonseca’s side.

They did that in style and it left an impression on the defender who claims that they always rise to the occasion when there is the need for that.

He admitted that they had worked on allowing Roma to play their game while trying to get them on the counterattack.

Roma played exactly how they wanted them to, and Juve’s players were willing to make sacrifices to soak up the pressure from the capital city side.

“These are the games where the soul of this group emerges,” Bonucci told Sky Sport Italia as quoted by Football Italia.

“We knew Roma would keep a lot of the ball, try to spread us and move it around a lot. We knew it’d be tough and we needed the spirit of sacrifice to soak up pressure, then hit them when we needed to.”

If Juventus can beat Inter Milan in the semi-final second leg of the Italian cup on Tuesday, they will give themselves more doses of confidence ahead of their remaining games of the season.