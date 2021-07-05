“These are things that happen” Paratici says the Luis Suarez case isn’t new

Fabio Paratici says Juventus’ failed attempt to sign Luis Suarez, which has resulted in a lawsuit being filed against them, isn’t new to football.

The club remains under investigation for suspected fraud in a bid to help Suarez pass his language test to earn Italian citizenship.

Paratici has since left Juve for Tottenham, but that saga is one of the negative marks on his glittering Juventus CV, which saw him help the club remain dominant in Serie A for the better part of the last decade.

After the club came under investigation for the transfer of Suarez, they quickly abandoned their pursuit of the Uruguayan and signed Alvaro Morata on loan from Atletico Madrid instead.

Nevertheless, the cloud of that failed move still hangs over the Bianconeri and they would be keen to get it over with now that Paratici has left.

The administrator was speaking about the issue recently and he defended the decision by claiming that controversies of that nature are common in football before insisting that the investigation will be concluded and it would all be cleared up, eventually.

He told Sky Sports Italia as quoted by Il Bianconero: “These are things that happen, now all the necessary investigations are underway, things will clear up and I am very calm. That was a personal disappointment but it did not affect my farewell to Juve and Italian football.”