These four clubs are paying close attention to Dybala’s future developments

Paulo Dybala and Juventus could head to an unexpected divorce as they struggle to agree to terms of a new deal.

The attacker can start speaking to other clubs in this new year and will walk away from the Bianconeri for free in the summer unless he extends his deal.

However, the club wants to keep him and have proposed a new one to the former Palermo man.

The talks will resume next month with the Argentinian expected to sign on the dotted lines.

But it is easier to write that than for it to happen and that has given clubs around Europe some encouragement that they could sign him.

Calciomercato says at least four of them are paying special attention to him and they could pounce to land him if he becomes available.

It names Inter Milan, Barcelona, ​​Manchester United and Tottenham as the suitors who have the strongest interest in the 28-year-old’s signature.

Juve FC Says

Losing Dybala will be a major blow to Juventus, considering the attacker is easily the best forward at the club now.

Although his fitness has been a problem this season, he has still made the right impact when he starts matches or when he comes off the bench.

Juve could sign a player with a better fitness record in the summer, but Dybala is a huge influence in the dressing room and fans will not want to lose such a key player.