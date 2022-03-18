These four Juventus stars could leave the club this summer

Juventus has underperformed in this campaign and they hit a new low when they lost to Villarreal in the Champions League in front of their fans.

The Bianconeri will admit they got a favourable draw when they were paired with the Spanish side that has limited pedigree in the competition.

We all expected them to go through, especially after the first leg in Spain ended in a 1-1 draw.

But Villarreal stormed to a 3-0 win in Turin and that performance could cost some of the club’s players their career at the Allianz Stadium.

Fichajes.net claims Juventus could offload Arthur Melo, Adrien Rabiot, Daniele Rugani and Danilo when the transfer window reopens.

Among these players, Danilo has done very well in this campaign, but the report claims the Brazilian’s ability is limited and Juve would prefer to offload him.

Juve FC Says

Underperforming players have to pay the price when a team is not doing well and Juventus shouldn’t be an exception.

This season has been very negative and some of the players we have in our squad have reached the limit of their capacity, which isn’t enough.

The club should know by now that we need more quality to get back to winning ways and it should bolster the squad with new and better players in the summer.