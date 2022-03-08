These Juventus stars have offers from clubs ahead of running down their contracts

Juventus has several players who will be out of contract at the end of this season.

The club has been working around the clock to ensure every player is giving their best on the pitch.

However, Juve could lose some of its first team members unless they sign a new contract soon.

The likes of Mattia Perin and Mattia De Sciglio should pen new deals at the club.

However, Juve could lose Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi.

Both players are being courted by other clubs around the continent and these stars could look to consider the offers.

Eurosport via Tuttomercatoweb claims both players are inundated with offers and they will need a better understanding of their role under Max Allegri before they will sign a new Juve deal.

Juve FC Says

Dybala and Bernardeschi are two key players at Juventus now and Allegri has continued to trust them with playing minutes.

However, the club also needs to show some commitment and convince them they will keep being key players in the dressing room if they remain in Turin.

Bernardeschi and Dybala have enjoyed playing for Juve and they want continuity if they are suspending other offers to get a new deal at the club.

The Bianconeri needs to show them the desire for continuity is mutual.