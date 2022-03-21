These Juventus stars might not feature for Italy from the start

Juventus has so many players who represent the Italian national team regularly.

The Azzurri has called up the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Manuel Locatelli, and Mattia De Sciglio for their latest round of matches.

Italy won Euro 2020 last summer, so they have some of the best players on the planet.

This means there is no guarantee that any player will be a nailed-on starter in the match.

Tuttomercatoweb claims Roberto Mancini has a major selection headache in defence and could prompt him to make changes.

Chiellini has just returned from an injury layoff, while Bonucci is not yet fully fit.

This means the Azzurri could now execute their upcoming matches with none of the Juventus stars featuring prominently.

Alessandro Bastoni and Francesco Acerbi will start the games for the Italian national team with Luiz Felipe acting as a backup.

Juve FC Says

For years, we have supplied the national team with its best talents and still do.

As the Azzurri struggles to qualify for the next World Cup, the likes of Locatelli could be involved in their next matches.

If Chiellini is fit enough, he could also play, but the most important thing is that they return from the international break free from injuries.