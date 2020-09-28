These players might have to leave before Chiesa deal is sorted

CalcioMercato claims that Juventus will have to sell some of their players before they can complete their move for Federico Chiesa this summer.

The Fiorentina man has remained a top target for Juve and they seem serious about landing him this summer.

As we enter the last week of the transfer window, The Bianconeri are expected to intensify their efforts to sign him and that includes selling some of their current players.

Sami Khedira, Douglas Costa, Mattia De Sciglio, and Daniele Rugani are all mentioned in the report as players that Juventus may possibly sacrifice to sign him.

Juve has already been quoted how much it will cost them to land the attacker with the report claiming that Fiorentina has made it clear, nothing less than 60m euros will do.

Juve has also reportedly thrashed out personal terms with the attacker a year ago and he will be expected to sign a five-year deal worth around 5m euros per season.

Costa and Rugani have been attracting the attention of a number of teams in this transfer window and it remains unclear if they will eventually be sold before the window shuts.