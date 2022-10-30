“These situations are part of football.” Manager admits Juventus’ target could leave

Benfica manager Roger Schmidt is not bothered about the future of Alex Grimaldo amidst interest from Juventus because he believes players leaving is a normal occurrence in football.

The full-back is on the radar of the Bianconeri and other top European clubs as he runs down his contract in Lisbon.

Juve will allow Alex Sandro to leave as a free agent at the end of this season as he struggles with form.

Several names have been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium as his replacement, but Grimaldo seems to have the best chance of being Juve’s first-choice left-back next term.

Benfica will love to keep him, but the Spaniard does not seem interested in signing a contract extension.

Schmidt is unbothered and says via Calciomercato:

“Obviously, I hope he stays, but these situations are part of football. If I could, I would ask him to continue for several years at Benfica . He will have to make that decision himself, but at the moment I see him very concentrated and that he plays with pleasure “.

Juve FC Says

Grimaldo is a top player and can make a telling contribution to our game if we add him to our squad.

The Spaniard has played in the Champions League for several seasons, which means he has faced the toughest opponents.

Juve will hope he chooses them if he becomes a free agent at the end of the season.