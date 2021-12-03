These two Italian clubs could spoil Juventus’ plans for Davide Frattesi

Davide Frattesi is one of the finest Italian players being developed at Sassuolo and Juventus wants to sign him.

His fine form for the Black and Greens has caught the attention of Juve and several other top clubs and a new report has revealed the Bianconeri’s major competition for his signature.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals that AC Milan and Inter Milan are two other clubs that are keen to have him in their squad as well.

It then warns the Bianconeri that both clubs will do what is needed to sign him, especially AC Milan.

Juve FC Says

Juve has enjoyed a fine business relationship with Sassuolo in the past and signed Manuel Locatelli from them in the summer.

Frattesi is another top attacking midfielder at the club and he is similarly destined to play in a bigger team soon.

Juve still owes Sassuolo for the permanent transfer of Locatelli and they will hope they can still strike another loan-to-buy agreement with them on Frattesi.

However, if Inter or Milan offer them more money or a better transfer condition, Sassuolo could ignore the interest from Juventus and sell him to one of the Milanese clubs.

He has played in 15 league matches this season and has three goals.