These two stars will certainly miss Juventus’ match against Sassuolo tomorrow

Juventus would be without Federico Bernardeschi and Moise Kean for their match against Sassuolo tomorrow.

The pair reportedly have minor problems that aren’t so serious, but Sky Sports says Bernardeschi suffered a slight sprain in his right shoulder while Kean suffered a strain in his right thigh.

Both players would now sit out the match against the Green and Blacks as Juventus looks to return to winning ways.

The match would be their first game after dropping points at Inter Milan on Sunday.

Sassuolo isn’t doing so well on the league table as they sit 13th in the standings.

But every club that faces Juve wants to make a statement, and they will look to earn something from the match.

Kean has struggled to adapt to Juventus’ system since he returned to the club on loan in the summer.

However, Bernardeschi seems to be enjoying a new lease on life at the club under Max Allegri.

The midfielder was out of favour under Andrea Pirlo last season, but Allegri is giving him more chances to impress.

That might be short-lived as his current deal at the Allianz Stadium will expire at the end of this season and it remains to be seen if he would reach a new agreement with the club.