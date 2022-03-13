“They are definitely in it” Pioli insists Juventus remains in the title race

AC Milan manager, Stefano Pioli, refuses to get carried away by Juventus’ inconsistent form.

The Bianconeri didn’t start this season well and have only just been at the races in this second half of the campaign.

They are focused on earning a place in the top four now, with Atalanta chasing them relentlessly.

Max Allegri has continuously played down his team’s chances of winning the league title.

But they are just 7 points off the top of the table with 9 matches still to play.

If the clubs above them keep winning, the Bianconeri will not end the season higher than fourth, but this has been a very open title race, and Pioli is convinced Juve is a title challenger.

He said via Football Italia: “They are definitely in it.

“There are 27 points up for grabs. They are on an incredible run of positive results. I would keep all the top five in the race.”

Juve FC Says

Every Italian club knows the quality that Juve possesses and the experience of Allegri.

The Bianconeri gaffer has won the league on multiple occasions, and he can mastermind another one before this campaign finishes.

However, it is smart that he is not putting his players under pressure by playing down their chances of winning another Scudetto.