Antonio Conte has once again been linked with the Juventus coaching job, as Thiago Motta faces increasing pressure to retain his position as manager.

The former midfielder, Motta, will be eager to ensure that he finishes the season strongly in order to secure more time in charge. However, there is a significant chance that he will be sacked at the end of the campaign.

Conte had already been linked with a return to Juventus at the beginning of the season, but he ultimately moved to Napoli after the Bianconeri opted to appoint Motta. In hindsight, many fans and neutrals believe it was a mistake to choose Motta over Conte, and Juventus may look to correct that decision once the season concludes.

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

For now, Conte remains focused on securing the Serie A title with Napoli, which would make him the first manager to win the title with three different clubs. His impact at Juventus would undoubtedly surpass the one currently made by Motta, but Conte has stated that he is not concerned with the latest speculation regarding the Juventus job.

When asked about the ongoing links to Juventus, Conte responded, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“I don’t have to answer to anyone, they are media games, it’s art in Italy. I can create something with any answer… they are media games, they are there, and nothing. I take note of that.”

Conte would be an excellent choice for Juventus if the club is looking to secure trophies in the near future, but it appears he is settled at Napoli and is not currently entertaining any thoughts of a return to Turin.