“They are on the right path” Ex-Juventus player backs Allegri despite poor start

Former Juventus striker, David Trezeguet, has given a vote of confidence to Max Allegri to get Juventus back to the top of Italian football despite their current struggles.

The Bianconeri have made a poor start to this campaign as they look to win the Scudetto back at the end of this campaign.

Andrea Pirlo was criticised and fired for finishing inside the top four and winning the Italian Cup and the Super Cup last season.

He was replaced with Allegri because Juve expected the returning boss to help them win the Scudetto again.

However, with over 10 points separating the club from the top of the league table now, there are fears that the Bianconeri might not even finish this campaign inside the top-four.

However, Trezeguet insists Allegri’s first task is to find the right balance, and he is working to achieve that now.

He admits winning the Scudetto is no longer a straightforward affair for Juve now, but he insists they are on the path to greatness again.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “Allegri is working to find balance, in Serie A he suffers more than in the Champions League. One of the champions has gone away. most important players: the championship is very competitive and it won’t be easy for Juve, but they are on the right path.”