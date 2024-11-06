Alessandro Santarelli offered a mixed assessment of Juventus’ performance in their 1-1 Champions League draw with Lille, recognising the team’s positive moments but also highlighting missed opportunities. Juventus entered the match aware that Lille would be a formidable opponent given their impressive European run, especially after Juve’s recent setback against Stuttgart. The game was always going to demand resilience, and Juventus worked tirelessly to keep up with Lille’s intensity and quality on the field.
