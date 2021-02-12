“They can go all the way.” Zoff warns of Milan threat in title race with Juventus

AC Milan has spent more time at the top of the Serie A table than any other team this season, yet not everyone is convinced of their title credentials.

The Rossoneri are seen as temporary leaders who would give way to either Inter Milan or Juventus, eventually.

But they have continued to maintain good form and are winning games they should get all the points from.

Former Juventus man, Dino Zoff has now warned the Bianconeri and other challengers that Milan has the potential to be champions at the end of this season.

Gigio Donnarumma and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are the two biggest stars in Milan and some fans think they are reliant on both players.

But Zoff says that isn’t true because they have the right balance and Stefano Pioli has managed to create a group that is excited about winning.

When asked by La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia if Milan can win the League in 2020-21, he replied: “Of course.

“They have not only Gigio and Ibrahimovic, but an excellent balance in the team. Pioli has managed to create an environment full of enthusiasm.

“Over time, they have found continuity and in January they improved the squad again.

“They can go all the way.”

Juve is seven points behind the league leaders, although they have a game in hand and will still face them before the campaign finishes.