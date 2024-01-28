Former Juventus striker Alessandro Matri suggests a sensational scenario where the club would replace Dusan Vlahovic with Victor Osimhen.

The Serbian striker was apparently heading to the exit door at one point last season with Romelu Lukaku coming in to spearhead Max Allegri’s attack.

Nevertheless, the deal never materialized, and Vlahovic remained firm in Turin and has now rediscovered his clinical touch as evidenced by his hot run in January.

On the other hand, it’s Osimhen who’s now heavily linked with a summer departure as his Napoli chapter is reaching its expiry despite recently inking a new contract.

In recent days, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis said he expects his Nigerian bomber to join Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain or a Premier League club.

Nevertheless, Matri offered an alternative path, one that De Laurentiis certainly won’t relish.

The retired striker feels that Juventus could replicate Gonzalo Higuain’s coup from 2016 by bringing in Osimhen as a replacement for Vlahovic.

“I don’t rule out Osimhen going to Juventus,” argued the 39-year-old in his appearance on DAZN via TuttoJuve.

“If Vlahovic can score 20 goals this season, they can sell him for 70 million euros. Then there’s Soulé to put on the market.

“So it wouldn’t be an unsustainable move. Plus, Juventus have already treated us to similar coups, as happened with Higuain.

“Moreover, Juve didn’t spend much this season. If they qualify to the Champions League, they will be able to bring in a wild card in my opinion.

“By selling prized assets and raising funds, they can have enough in the bank to spend on Osimhen. I don’t see him going abroad.”

However, it should be noted that Juventus triggered a release clause in Higuain’s contract back in the day.

So it remains to be seen if a similar cause exists in Osimhen’s new deal and if it can be activated by a Serie A club.

Otherwise, Napoli are unlikely to greenlight the transfer of their star player to their fierce Northern rivals.