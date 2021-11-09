“They can’t play like that” – Cassano proclaims falling to sleep during Juventus-Fiorentina

Last Saturday, Juventus managed to earn a last-minute win at the expense of Fiorentina thanks to Juan Cuadrado’s solo effort.

The encounter was far from exciting, with very few chances on either side of the pitch for the most part.

However, Nikola Milenlovic received his marching orders following a second card, allowing the Bianconeri to dominate the last twenty minutes and launch an onslaught on the Viola’s goal.

However, you can always rely on Antonio Cassano to provide us all with a light-hearted overreaction.

The retired striker jokingly claimed to have fallen in sleep during Saturday’s match, as he criticizes Juve’s performance yet again.

“Juventus have the best squad alongside Inter, so they can’t play like that. Against Fiorentina, I was falling asleep. ” said the former Milan, Roma and Sampdoria player during his appearance on Bobo TV via TuttoJuve.

Juve FC say

As often, Cassano has a valid point behind his theatrics. Max Allegri’s men underperformed for the majority of the match against Fiorentina. Moreover, their opponents seemed to be faring better at times.

But we all know that despite the encouraging display against Zenit, this team is still facing some stern problems, and it will take some time before they get resolved.

So at this point, results are what matter the most, and earning three precious points against a solid opponent remains a pleasing outcome.