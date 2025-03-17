Juventus icon Alessandro Del Piero is often the classiest person in the room, but even he couldn’t help lashing out on this sorry edition after witnessing his beloved club getting humbled at the hands of Fiorentina.

The legendary Number 10 made a name for himself in this particular fixture after scoring an astonishing goal back in 1994. Therefore, he could hardly recognize his old club that got pummelled at the hands of the Viola, only one week removed from a beatdown at home courtesy of Atalanta.

The 50-year-old, who usually sees the glass half full, didn’t spare anyone following a heartless and soulless display at the Artemio Franchi.

“It’s difficult for me to comment as I’m emotionally involved, said the iconic striker during his post-match appearance on Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero.

“The most worrying aspect is that there was no reaction, an evening that doesn’t reflect the Juventus spirit in the slightest. You can also lose, but with your head held high. No one today, neither on the bench nor in management, can be calm, or claim that they gave their all.”

Del Piero also aimed a dig at Thiago Motta who introduced three defenders (Andrea Cambiaso, Alberto Costa and Federico Gatti) while the team was trailing, instead keeping Dusan Vlahovic and Kenan Yildiz on the bench.

“There is no reaction on the pitch, there is none from the bench. The substitutions were three defenders, there must have been a motivation, but it’s a general discussion, about the environment.

“Here there is no reaction, there is nothing. Let’s give credit to Fiorentina, who faced difficult moments and came out of them. Teams have difficult moments, Fiorentina faced it by uniting with the coach. Seven goals conceded in two games, there is little to comment on for Juventus.”