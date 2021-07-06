“They celebrated fourth place” Sarri aims a sly dig at Juventus

Maurizio Sarri has aimed a sly dig at Juventus after suggesting that they celebrated finishing fourth last season more than when he won the Scudetto for them in the previous campaign.

The current Lazio manager coached Juventus in the 2019/2020 season after helping Chelsea win the Europa League in 2019.

The gaffer wasn’t a popular figure at the club and he was fired after just one season in the role.

Juve won Serie A and reached the final of the Italian Cup in his only campaign in charge.

However, they were poor in Europe and were eliminated from the Champions League at the round of 16 by Lyon.

It was a disappointment that ended his time in the Bianconeri dugout and he was replaced by Andrea Pirlo last summer.

Pirlo won the Super Cup and the Italian Cup, but Juve needed help on the last day of the season to finish inside the top four and Sarri thought they celebrated that achievement more than when he won the league title for them.

He told Sport Italia via Calciomercato: “The Juventus Scudetto was taken for granted on the outside and also on the inside. We didn’t even celebrate it, everyone went to dinner on their own.

“Probably the best year to go to Juventus was this, they celebrated fourth place.In football, victory is not taken for granted, sometimes you work hard and you can’t win.

“Football this year, with the stadiums you want, did not excite me. It wasn’t a heavy year, I didn’t mind being out, now that the fans are back, the desire has regained the upper hand.”