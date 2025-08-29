Juan Cuadrado caused a major stir when he chose to join Inter Milan following his release from Juventus. The Colombian had spent close to a decade at the Bianconeri, becoming an important figure within the squad and even wearing the captain’s armband on occasion. His departure, therefore, marked the end of a significant chapter in his career; however, the manner of his exit has left a lingering sense of disappointment.

During his final season in Turin, uncertainty surrounded his future. There was little communication from the club, and speculation mounted regarding whether he would remain for another year. Cuadrado continued to play with the expectation that his contract might be extended, yet negotiations never took place.

A Silent Departure from Juventus

When Juventus decided not to renew his deal, they failed to contact the winger directly. Instead, Cuadrado discovered the club’s decision only after it was announced publicly on social media. For a player who had given so much to the team over many years, the handling of his departure felt abrupt and impersonal.

Although Juventus remain his favourite club, the Colombian has been candid about his dissatisfaction with how the situation was managed. His service to the club had delivered numerous trophies, and his family’s roots had grown deeply in Turin. For him, the end could have been handled with more respect and personal communication.

Cuadrado’s Reflections on His Exit

Speaking to Tuttojuve, Cuadrado expressed his feelings openly, saying:

“Juve is my favourite team: I won so much in Turin, my children were born there. Some fans booed me for joining Inter, but I wanted to and could stay. Suddenly, the club announced on social media that they wouldn’t renew my contract. I was disappointed: they could have called me and told me.”

His words reflect both affection for Juventus and frustration at the lack of dialogue that accompanied his exit. While some supporters reacted negatively to his decision to join rivals Inter, Cuadrado maintains that he had been willing to continue his journey with the Bianconeri had circumstances been different.

Ultimately, his case highlights a recurring issue in football, where clubs often make difficult decisions without satisfying everyone involved. Players invest years of commitment, yet departures are not always handled in a way that reflects that service. Cuadrado’s experience is a reminder of the delicate balance between professional decisions and personal respect in the modern game.