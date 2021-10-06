‘They do not impress me’ – Liverpool and Juve wonderkid target plays down move

Wonderkid Kacper Kozlowski has played down a move to a big club at present, despite links to the likes of Juventus, Liverpool and AC Milan.

The 17 year-old made two appearances at this summer’s Euro 2020 competition for Wojciech Szczesny’s Poland, coming off the bench against both Spain and Sweden in the latest chapter in his rise to fame.

Kozlowski made his league debut in Poland at the age of just 15 years-old, but it wasn’t until October 2020 shortly after his 17th birthday when he was given his first start in the league, and he quickly established himself as a regular for his side Pogon Szczecin.

The midfielder is now attracting plenty of interest in his signature as would be expected, but he insists that he is no rush to make a big jump just yet, and that he isn’t reading into any transfer talk at this point in time.

“I try to cut myself off from this type of information. Let my agent handle it,” he told Interia Sport.

“I don’t know what I will do tomorrow, much less whether I will finish the season in Pogon or leave in January. I don’t think about it, I do my own thing.

“And big names. They do not impress me.

“My dream is to play in this class of club in the future, but I think that the best thing to do is to apply the principle of small steps to reach the goal.”

Could goalkeeper Szczesny persuade the youngster to come to Turin?

Patrick