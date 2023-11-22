Miralem Pjanic maintains a strong and positive relationship with Max Allegri, even after their time together as player and manager at Juventus. Allegri has been a significant influence on Pjanic’s football career, and the Bosnian midfielder continues to express support for his former manager.

Pjanic is always eager to discuss Allegri and Juventus, reflecting on the positive experiences he had while playing under Allegri at the Allianz Stadium. Despite the common criticism of Allegri’s coaching style, which is often characterised as defensive, Pjanic remains a vocal supporter of the manager.

One frequently heard critique is that Allegri’s playing style is not always as respected as that of some other successful coaches around the world. However, Allegri boasts an impressive record, having won six league titles in Italy, a feat unmatched by any other manager currently coaching in the competition.

In a recent interview, Pjanic emphasised his admiration for Allegri and acknowledged the manager’s ability to handle the constant criticism that comes his way.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“You can’t please everyone, and certain criticisms always come more or less from the same people, but they don’t affect him. Those who are involved in football know the work that Allegri does well, it’s no coincidence that he was sought out by the biggest clubs in the world, like Real Madrid.

“He knows very well what he has available and based on what he has available he knows how he has to play to bring results, and he will play that way. And he brings results, it’s a guarantee.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has so many critics, but that does not take away the credit from him that he is one of the best managers in the world at the moment.