Juventus continues to show signs of overall improvement as a team under the guidance of Luciano Spalletti, who has quickly established himself as one of the most effective managers the club has appointed in recent times. His arrival brought a level of experience and authority that Juventus required, and his impact is becoming increasingly visible across the squad. The team appears more organised, disciplined and confident in its approach, suggesting that Spalletti is laying solid foundations for long-term progress.

Team Progress Under Spalletti

Spalletti has built a strong reputation over the last few years as one of the leading managers in world football, and his methods are now beginning to translate into tangible improvements at Juventus. Several areas of the team have benefited from his work, particularly in terms of structure and cohesion during matches. Players appear more comfortable in their roles, and the team is better at maintaining balance during key phases of play. The recent win against Bologna highlighted these improvements, as Juventus looked closer to returning to its best form. There is a sense that the team is moving in the right direction, even if the journey is not yet complete.

Jonathan David (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Ongoing Attacking Concerns

Despite these positive developments, Juventus continues to struggle in attack. The club invested heavily during the last transfer window by adding Jonathan David and Lois Openda to a squad that already included Dusan Vlahovic, Kenan Yildiz and other attacking options. However, the attacking unit has yet to function smoothly. Juventus often finds it difficult to create clear chances, particularly when facing tactical challenges during matches. The lack of cutting edge in the final third remains a significant concern and suggests that this area requires special attention moving forward.

These issues were highlighted by Christian Panucci, who shared his assessment according to Tuttojuve. He said, “Very good, they were a team for the first time, but the problem is that when the ball reaches the final 20 meters, they don’t have a striker. Openda did a little more, but it’s a dark night up front and you don’t have anyone who can put it in. Then this time they faced a tired Bologna and it went well.”