“They don’t know what to do” – Vieri criticizes Juve’s style of play

Following the team’s shambolic display at the Maradona Stadium, Juventus have been in the headlines but for all the wrong reasons. Max Allegri’s men succumbed to a historic 1-5 defeat at the hands of Napoli in what had been described as an early Scudetto showdown.

This catastrophic result drove the Bianconeri away in the title race with 10 points separating them from the Partenopei, but even more importantly, it sounded the alarm bells regarding the team’s abysmal style of play.

Former Juventus, Inter and Milan striker Christian Vieri felt that the Bianconeri have no idea what they’re doing on the pitch.

The retired footballer insists that results alone are no longer sufficient in today’s game, especially for a club in Juve’s size.

“Juve should begin by fixing their style of play, because the problem doesn’t concern the results achieved on the pitch,” said the 49-year-old in an interview with la Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Juventus have achieved eight consecutive victories, it’s true, but let’s not forget that Allegri’s team is very strong.

“In current football, we cannot speak of the results as the only thing that matters: this speech was acceptable twenty or thirty years ago. Now it’s no longer the case, especially if the club in question is one of the best in the world.