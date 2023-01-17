“They don’t know what to do” – Vieri criticizes Juve’s style of play

Following the team’s shambolic display at the Maradona Stadium, Juventus have been in the headlines but for all the wrong reasons. Max Allegri’s men succumbed to a historic 1-5 defeat at the hands of Napoli in what had been described as an early Scudetto showdown.
This catastrophic result drove the Bianconeri away in the title race with 10 points separating them from the Partenopei, but even more importantly, it sounded the alarm bells regarding the team’s abysmal style of play.
Former Juventus, Inter and Milan striker Christian Vieri felt that the Bianconeri have no idea what they’re doing on the pitch.
The retired footballer insists that results alone are no longer sufficient in today’s game, especially for a club in Juve’s size.
“Juve should begin by fixing their style of play, because the problem doesn’t concern the results achieved on the pitch,” said the 49-year-old in an interview with la Gazzetta dello Sport.
“Juventus have achieved eight consecutive victories, it’s true, but let’s not forget that Allegri’s team is very strong.
“In current football, we cannot speak of the results as the only thing that matters: this speech was acceptable twenty or thirty years ago. Now it’s no longer the case, especially if the club in question is one of the best in the world.
“In the world of football, every team is forced to deal with injuries. Look at Napoli, who had to do without Osimhen a few months ago: the Azzurri still played great, both in the league and in the Champions League.
“The same goes for Milan, but not for Juventus. I’d like to see the Bianconeri play football and instead, when they take the field, I have the impression that they don’t know what to do.
“I feel that the injury issue only comes up when things don’t go the right way. Juve didn’t have Pogba in Naples, but the Frenchman, or whoever, was also absent when Allegri’s team won eight consecutive victories.”
Vieri signed for Juventus in 1996 following his breakthrough at Atalanta. A year later he joined Atletico Madrid, but his most memorable stint remains his time at Inter between 1999 and 2005.
1 Comment
because we are directionless, Octagon hasn`t a clue what to do, and the players get to be the scapegoats, while Brand Fans are `loyal` and let us sink into oblivion saying nothing against the corporation. #BanterEra