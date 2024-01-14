Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta states that Juventus must be feared, mainly due to the presence of Massimiliano Allegri.

The duo know one another well having worked together in Turin between 2014 and 2018.

The 66-year-old was the general manager of Juventus at the time, and he appointed Allegri as a replacement for Antonio Conte following the latter’s sudden departure in pre-season.

Marotta spoke to the press on Saturday evening ahead of Inter’s clash against Monza which ended in a rampant 5-1 victory for the Serie A leaders.

The Nerazzurri director was asked why his club should fear the challenge of his former employers who remain their ultimate rivals in the Scudetto race.

Marotta didn’t hesitate to highlight Allegri and his vast experience as Juve’s strongest attributes while running a clerical metaphor.

“Juve have a nice reverend and a good chaplain in Allegri,” said the Inter CEO in his pre-match interview with Sky Sport Italia via Calciomercato.

“His experience is certainly important. The priest is preaching important lessons and his men are now mentally strong. They can be truly competitive.

“For us, it must be a stimulus. The direct clash is on February 4th but we can also slip in insignificant matches against provincial teams. In my opinion, it won’t be a decisive clash.”

Marotta also admitted trying to replicate his old maneuver by replacing Conte with Allegri at Inter in 2021. But he insists that the Nerazzurri haven’t regretted choosing Simone Inzaghi for the job.

“Did I try to appoint Max at Inter? When a coach leaves, we ought to contact available managers.

“We called Max because he was unattached, as was Inzaghi. And now we are happy and proud of our choice, with all due respect to Allegri.”