“They have more ability to wait and restart” Paolo Di Canio predicts Lazio vs Juventus

Paolo Di Canio reckons the current Juventus team is inferior to Lazio, at least on paper, as both clubs prepare to do battle this weekend.

The Bianconeri have started this season poorly and former West Ham man, Di Canio says Max Allegri is working to make the current team as compact as the one he had before 2019.

However, Maurizio Sarri is looking to build a Lazio team for the future that would also compete for honours.

But there are problems with Allegri’s Juve because they are a lot more fragile in this campaign than they were previously.

Di Canio says, as quoted by Calciomercato: “Allegri against Sarri, Juventus looking for the past against Lazio looking for its future. They are both looking for the square.

“Allegri is looking for the compact, supportive team of the past. The problem is that today’s is more fragile: scoring a goal is not enough to stay safe. The midfield is not working. It does not build well and does not make and filter.

“They are all filiform in the middle, tall and slow in their first steps. “Prediction:” Too many unknowns, the rest, travels, injuries. On paper, Lazio are better off, they have more ability to wait and restart.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri already knows the scale of the job he has to do at Juve and it could be a good thing that most people are writing his team off before matches.

This would put less pressure on his players to perform, with their opponents seen as favourites.

Matches between Juve and Lazio have been exciting to watch, and the Bianconeri fans are used to how Sarri sets his team up.

It would be interesting to see how Juve would perform in this fixture and fans will pray it ends with a victory for them.