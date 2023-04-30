“They have quality” Allegri defends Juventus youngsters

Juventus came alive when they introduced youngsters Matias Soule and Samuel Iling-Junior into their game against Bologna and Max Allegri sees them as a positive.

Juventus had to win that game, but Bologna was well prepared to deny them all three points.

It ended 1-1, with Juve failing to capitalize on Lazio’s defeat earlier in the day to move into the top two.

Their players worked hard to win, but it never happened and it seemed they would find the winner when the youngsters were thrown into the game.

Soule missed a sitter late on and Allegri says mistakes are bound to happen with youngsters.

He says via Football Italia:

“They have quality and need to be developed, and mistakes need to be accepted. Today we wanted to win, but we created a lot and resumed getting points in the league.”

Juve FC Says

Our youngsters have saved us in several games in this campaign, although it never happened at Bologna.

We expect them to learn from their mistakes and make an even more meaningful impact in our next game.

As long as the manager keeps trusting them with playing chances, they will definitely get better.