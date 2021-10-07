“They know how to take the best out of me” – Ramsey hails Wales staff and aims dig at Juventus

Well, he did it again. Aaron Ramsey is obviously enjoying his time with the Welsh national team as it offers him a resort from his Juventus woes, even if for a short while.

And not for the first time, the midfielder took the opportunity to aim a swipe at the Bianconeri, apparently accusing the club of failing to manage him properly.

The 30-year-old joined the Italian side as a free agent in 2019 after seeing out his contract with Arsenal. Nonetheless, he was never able to cement himself as a key member for the club under three successive coaches.

It was recently revealed that the former Gunner played more minutes for Wales than he did for Juventus since last March.

Ramsey is set to play a major role for Wales as they prepare to take on the Czech Republic in Prague on Friday in the absence of the injured Gareth Bale.

“I know what I can do and with the right management I can stay fit for a long period of time and play a lot of games,” said the Juventus player according to The Guardian.

“I’m still feeling good, when given the opportunity and managed correctly. It has been frustrating, that I have picked up these little niggly injuries which have cost me a lot of games and meant I have missed some important games for Wales in the last couple of years.

“The training philosophy and methods are different at my club than they are here [with Wales]. There are a number of people here who have a number of years of managing me so they know how to get the best out of me and so I am able to play a number of games in a row. As I showed in the Euros this year, I’m capable of doing that and producing good performances.

“My outputs in games are pretty high and maybe I need a bit more rest and recovery throughout the week rather than being on the grass for a long period of time and carrying more fatigue into games. Recovery is a big part of that for me.”