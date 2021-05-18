“They laugh at me for the way I dress” – Juventus defender reveals locker-room banter

Matthijs de Ligt may be one of the toughest defenders in the world today, and yet, no one is immune from some good old banter in the locker room.

The 21-year-old landed in Turin in the summer of 2019, and has been a vital member of the squad ever since, with his character and skills ever-growing.

Nonetheless, it appears that the style of clothes that he likes to sport is deemed to be less than elegant by some of his teammates.

The former Ajax captain gave an interview to De Volkskrant via ItaSportPress, and spoke about how he’s being given much more attention in the streets of Turin, compared to his time in Amsterdam.

“In Italy, whether you do well or badly on the pitch, you are still a hero for the fans. In the Netherlands I was a normal boy who played football, whereas here, as a footballer, you are treated differently” said de Ligt.

“I like this appreciation, but it’s also nice to walk quietly through the streets of the Netherlands.”

Despite being mocked for it, the young defender explained why he will always go for the casual and comfortable outfits.

“I don’t like expensive designer clothes. I’m Matthijs, I’m myself and they’ll never see me go to training in a tailored suit. My profession is being a footballer. I want to be a star on the pitch.

“Sometimes in the locker room they laugh at me for the way I dress. But I don’t care . As long as I’m behaving well and I’m well dressed, I’m satisfied.

“The most important thing for me is to do well on the pitch, so they respect you even if you don’t wear certain clothes,” concluded the Dutchman.

It’s safe to say that most Juventus fans would agree with de Ligt’s sentiments, as the club needs more warriors on the pitch, and less fancy wannabe models.