“They made me immensely happy,” Gatti reacts to praise from Allegri

Federico Gatti joined Juventus in the January transfer window after they hijacked his transfer to Torino.

However, he was allowed to return to Frosinone on loan for the rest of this campaign.

Although he was close to joining Torino, it seems Juventus had also been scouting him and the Bianconeri moved to add him to their squad.

Some consider the 23-year-old the best defender in Serie B and Max Allegri shares the same view.

The Juve manager reportedly praised him when he first joined the club and the defender has now revealed those words from the Bianconeri gaffer meant the world to him.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “Allegri’s words about me (“He is the strongest defender in Serie B and he has everything to do well at Juve”)? They made me immensely happy, they charge me and empower me even more. I do not set myself limits, I want to deserve my stay in Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Gatti has been in great form in this campaign, and he has deserved his transfer to Juve.

We look forward to watching him play at the Allianz Stadium in the next campaign, and it would be interesting to see how he performs on the big stage.

For now, we hope he keeps getting the playing time his development needs and gets better.